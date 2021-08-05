Business

Par Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Par Petroleum Corp. (PARR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $109 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.84 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 81 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 71 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period.

Par Petroleum shares have increased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.45, a climb of 87% in the last 12 months.

