NC House budget writers start unveiling spending proposals

The mostly behind-the-scenes work of North Carolina House budget writers fashioning a proposed two-year government spending plan is getting unveiled.

The House scheduled several subcommittee meetings on Thursday to consider spending and policy items for most government agencies. The meetings mark a key step toward rolling out a complete budget bill and the full House voting on it by the end of next week.

The Republican-controlled Senate approved its own plan in June that would spend $25.7 billion this fiscal year. That's the same amount that House GOP leaders agreed to spend. That figure doesn't include billions of dollars that the state has received from Washington for COVID-19 aid.

The two chambers ultimately will have to work out differences to get a final spending plan on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's desk. Cooper said he expects to have input, especially if legislators want him to sign the bill.