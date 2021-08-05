SeaWorld: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $127.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.59.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The theme park operator posted revenue of $439.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $360.1 million.

SeaWorld shares have climbed 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.