Aravive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Aravive, Inc. (ARAV) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.8 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.06. A year ago, they were trading at $5.89.