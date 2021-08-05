Cloudflare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) on Thursday reported a loss of $35.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The web security and content delivery company posted revenue of $152.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $146.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Cloudflare expects its results to range from a loss of 4 cents per share to a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $165 million to $166 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Cloudflare expects full-year results to range from a loss of 12 cents per share to a loss of 11 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $629 million to $633 million.

Cloudflare shares have increased 60% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $121.24, nearly tripling in the last 12 months.