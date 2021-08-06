Business

Domtar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

FORT MILL, S.C.

Domtar Corp. (UFS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $37 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Mill, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.22 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The paper and packaging maker posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period.

Domtar shares have increased 73% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

EXPLAINER: How leagues investigate gambling allegations

August 06, 2021 5:13 AM

Business

Treace Medical Concepts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 5:13 AM

Business

Entravision Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 5:07 AM

Business

Valhi: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 5:07 AM

Business

Citizens: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 5:07 AM