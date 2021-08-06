Business

Eyeglass company expands its operations in south Mississippi

The Associated Press

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss.

A multi-million-dollar expansion at a south Mississippi industrial park is expected to bring more jobs to the region, officials said.

The project at the Sunplex Industrial Park is scheduled to be finished next year, WLOX-TV reported.

An eyeglass manufacturer — Superior Optical Lab — is expanding its production and distribution center at the park.

The $10 million expansion will grow the Superior Optical Lab by more than 31,000 square feet, President and CEO Derek Bodart said.

The company will be offering jobs at a variety of skill levels.

The park is between Ocean Springs and Gautier.

