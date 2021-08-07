South Carolina’s back-to-school sales tax holiday underway

South Carolina's annual weekend where the state doesn't charge sales tax on back-to-school items is underway.

The sales tax holiday started Friday and runs through Sunday.

Shoppers don't have to pay South Carolina's 6% sales tax on a wide range of items students need or use from clothes to shoes to school supplies to computers and musical instruments, the state Department of Revenue said.

Items for dorm rooms or campus apartments like towels, bedsheets and pillows are also exempt from sales tax this weekend.

Shoppers don't have to pay the tax both for in-store and online purchases, said the state agency, which has an extensive list of eligible items on its website.

A few items that aren't included in the sales tax holiday include smartphones and chargers, mattresses and most sports equipment, the agency said.

South Carolina has held a sales tax holiday weekend in August each year since 2000.