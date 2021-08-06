Biglari: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $20.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of $64.04.

The investment firm that owns or has holdings in Steak 'n Shake and Cracker Barrel restaurants, as well as Maxim magazine posted revenue of $90.8 million in the period.

Biglari shares have declined 60% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $167.35, a drop of 61% in the last 12 months.