Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mixed on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 5 cents at $7.2975 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 1 cent at $5.5175 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 6.50 cents at $4.64 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 55 cents at $14.00 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .30 cent at $1.2277 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .22 cent at $1.59 a pound; Aug. lean hogs rosep .63 cent at $1.1005 a pound.