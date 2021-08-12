How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, marking more records for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Weakness in some technology stocks helped pull the Nasdaq composite slightly lower.

Investors got some better news on inflation when the Labor Department reported that consumer prices rose at a slower pace from June to July, compared with the previous monthly increase.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 10.95 points, or 0.2%, to 4,447.70.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 220.30 points, or 0.6%, to 35,484.97.

The Nasdaq fell 22.95 points, or 0.2%, to 14,765.14.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.98 points, or 0.5%, to 2,250.34.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 11.18 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 276.46 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 70.63 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 2.58 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 691.63 points, or 18.4%.

The Dow is up 4,878.49 points, or 15.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,876.85 points, or 14.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 275.49 points, or 13.9%.