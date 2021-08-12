National Vision: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $37.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The discount optical retailer and eye care provider posted revenue of $549.5 million in the period.

National Vision expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.28 to $1.33 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion.

National Vision shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 55% in the last 12 months.