Another Columbus Chick-fil-A closes its dining room due to staffing shortages

The Chick-fil-A menu includes a club sandwich with bacon and cheese. Some Chick-fil-A fans enjoy that with waffle fries and lemonade. -- Image from Chick-fil-A on Facebook

Another Columbus Chick-fil-A has closed its dining room due to staffing issues.

Effective Monday, the dining room inside the chain’s location at 6501 Kitten Lake Drive in Midland is closed. In a Facebook post, the restaurant announced that the closure was due to staffing shortages.

“With our guests in mind, we are working as hard as we can to reopen our dining room and curbside delivery options,” the post reads.

It’s the second Chick-fil-A location in Columbus to close its dining room this month. The chain’s location at 2730 Manchester Expressway closed its dining room August 2, also due to staffing shortages. That store’s operator, Alex Vann, didn’t return a request for comment.

Chick-fil-A announced a company-wide closure of dining rooms in March 2020 to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Chick-fil-A franchisees decide when to reopen dining rooms, based on local and national guidelines, according to a report from Business Insider.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Our community has been so supportive of us during this time of uncertainty and we are grateful,” the post reads. “We look forward to serving you via drive thru for the time being. We can’t wait for the day when we can serve you via curbside, carry out, mobile carryout and in our dining room again!”

The Midland location was the chain’s fifth stand-alone location to open in the Columbus-Phenix City market.

The 4,596-square-foot Columbus store cost about $663,000 to construct, according to a 2011 city building permit. It seats 138 customers and includes an indoor play area for children. It’s operated by Sarah Garrett, according to Chick-fil-A’s website.

Those wishing to inquire about a job are encouraged to contact the location, per Chick-fil-A’s careers website. No jobs for the Midland location are currently posted online.