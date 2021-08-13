St. Louis County attorney gets prison term for tax evasion

A St. Louis County attorney has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for tax evasion.

Nicholas Franke, 58, was sentenced Thursday in St. Louis’ federal court, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Franke pleaded guilty in May to a single count of tax evasion, admitting that he failed to file three years of tax returns until after he learned of the criminal investigation.

Franke sought extensions on his 2013-2015 tax returns and reported that he’d earned no money despite earning hundreds of thousands of dollars, prosecutors said.