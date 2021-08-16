Logan Ridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (LRFC) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $7.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $2.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $5 million in the period.

Logan Ridge shares have increased 92% since the beginning of the year.