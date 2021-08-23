A mother-son duo is bringing shaved ice to south Columbus and Phenix City

A mother-son duo is bringing specialty shaved ice to south Columbus GA, Phenix City AL, with a mobile twist. Kona Ice is now operating in Columbus. Angela Abbott/Kona Ice

A mother-son duo is bringing specialty shaved ice to south Columbus and Phenix City, with a mobile twist.

Angela and Tucker Abbott are now franchise owners of a Kona Ice truck. The national shaved ice chain has around 1,600 trucks in 49 states.

While Kona Ice trucks have operated in around the Chattahoochee Valley in cities like LaGrange and Opelika, the Abbotts are focusing on south Columbus and Phenix City.

Angela said the company’s philanthropic goals stood out to her and her son. Nationwide, Kona Ice has donated more than $82 million to community-based organizations since launching in June 2007, according to an email from a company spokesperson.

“We thought it was a great way to be a part of the community and give back,” Angela said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

‘Something different’

Angela worked as a pharmaceutical rep for 20 years. That changed in 2020, when the COVID pandemic was at its peak.

“I started looking for something different to do,” Angela said. “We have a friend in Florida who has a Kona Ice truck, and I talked to them and got very interested in it and just thought it was a wonderful concept.”

Tucker left a general manager position at a Zaxby’s franchise in Lakeland, Florida, to start the Kona truck with his mother.

The Abbotts said they plan to continue the company’s tradition of donating to local school groups, teams and community organizations. As they book events with these groups, the Abbotts pledge to give back a percentage of the proceeds from each event.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“That’s what we like to do,” Angela said. “Any nonprofit or a school system that would like to have us come, we use it as a fundraiser. And we’ll come to any football games. We’ll come and have a Kona day for the kids, and then we give back part of our proceeds to raise money for the school or for youth football, anybody who wants to raise money, basically.”

This fall, the Abbotts plan to take their truck to south Columbus and Phenix City youth sports events and schools, Angela said. They’ve already held teacher appreciation events at Spencer High School, Baker Middle School, Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, Eddy Middle School, Key Elementary School and South Columbus Elementary School, plus numerous Phenix City schools, during which they served free treats.

The Abbotts’ truck will be at Paws Humane Society’s Barks and Blues Music Festival Sept. 18 at the Phenix City Art Park on the riverfront. The duo hopes to soon be able to say that they’re working with “all the schools in our territory,” Angela said.

Flavor, done your own way

Kona Ice serves various shaved ice options and has dye-free and sugar-free flavors.

Flavors available by request include: daiquiri, banana, creamsicle, raspberry colada, strawberry banana, wedding cake, root beer, fuzzy navel, green apple, black cherry, rock and roll and goobajooba.

On the truck’s colorful exterior is the Flavorwave, where customers can add mix to their shaved ice. Options include like blue raspberry, island rush, lucky lime, strawberry’d treasure, tiger’s blood, french vanilla and more. Sour shots and sweet cream drizzles can be added.

Gourmet shaved ice is also offered in flavors like caramel macchiato, rose petal lemonade, Mai Tai and white wine spritzer.

Angela and Tucker’s Kona Ice truck can be reached on Facebook at Kona Ice of Phenix City, or by phone at 706-987-2240.