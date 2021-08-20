‘Out of our reach.’ MidTown, Inc. will not purchase controversial Hilton property

MidTown, Inc. will not purchase a nearly 6-acre property off of Hilton Avenue, citing its price as too big of a barrier to overcome.

The space at 2551 Wynnton Rd. lies in an area that boasts “$3.1 million in new enhancements to its walkability, access and beauty,” but simply costs too much, according to a MidTown news release.

“The price is out of our reach,” it says. “Our studies were detailed and exhaustive, and they led us to creative ideas that offered some combination of green space, housing, and small retail shops; uses that fit the character of the neighborhood, were feasible for the site, and would be a jewel for MidTown and the city of Columbus.”

A financial analysis indicated that “any project would fail to deliver a reasonable return on investment for its purchaser,” the release states.

Due to the high price, the release says MidTown sought out funds from its “largest potential donors.” Despite supporting the designs and ideas, donors felt the cost was too high for a single project.

Last year, MidTown bought an option to purchase the land, which expires on Sept. 4. It’s unclear what happens after that date.

The Ledger-Enquirer was not able to reach MidTown Executive Director Julio Portillo for comment prior to publication.

Grassroots campaign stopped development in 2018

In 2018, plans by an Atlanta-based developer for an 84-unit affordable housing apartment complex on the property were met with opposition. A grassroots effort called “Help Save Hilton” received pledges of more than $100,000 to raise awareness.

It also sent a letter to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. The group’s letter was accompanied by another from Mayor Teresa Tomlinson — and with a resolution from Columbus Council members — saying the city could not recommend the development under the current circumstances, which included TBG Residential’s lack of community input and involvement.

The effort was successful: In November 2018, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs denied TBG Residential access to low-income housing tax credits to help finance the complex.

The property was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. Known as the Hilton Property, it is a large forested lot.