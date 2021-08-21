Business

$50K reward offered after postal worker robbed in Alabama

The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

The U.S. Postal Service is offering up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever's responsible for a robbery of a postal worker in Alabama.

Officials said the incident happened Friday, shortly before 3 p.m. in Montgomery's Gibbs Village area, WSFA-TV reported.

The U.S. Postal Service Inspector's Office has launched an investigation. Postal Inspector Tony Robinson said there are few details other than where the robbery occurred.

