New reading room provides resources for children in Alabama

For a decade, Fred Zachery had a vision — to establish a place where Gadsden’s children could go for help with reading and other subjects, and for access to educational resources.

That vision will be realized this school year, with the launch of Inspiring Growth Now in Transformational Education.

Zachery has long been a community advocate, and after he shared his vision for a place dedicated to reading, study and tutoring with United Way Executive Director Ruth Moffatt, he ignited an effort that would establish such a program in the Sixth Street community.

“He shared his heart,” Moffatt said of Zachery, and it touched hers.

The program will provide after-school tutoring, a computer lab, a reading room and a meal for children who attend. During the day, GED classes will be offered.

Moffatt said the program will work in tandem with the Greater Gadsden Housing Authority’s STEM program, offering four leadership classes for STEM participants. It will be a place children can have access to books, as well as technology that not all people have in their homes.

The reading room is a dream come true for Zachary, and those gathered for a ribbon cutting Aug. 11 expressed hope that it will enable children in Gadsden to get the education they need to realize their dreams.

Zachery said he worked toward getting a reading room at First Baptist Church in Green Pastures about 10 years ago. While some progress was made, the program was not realized. He said the difference between that effort and this one is the collaboration with community partners.

“We are in desperate need of children reading by 3,” Zachery said — to begin to recognize letters and read. If students can’t read by the third grade, he said, they are in trouble.

“If we can ignite the community to getting our children reading on a national level,” Zachery said, the rewards will go beyond test scores.

“Jobs don’t come where people can’t read,” he said. “Jobs don’t come where people can’t do math.

“All of us have to be a part,” Zachery said, of ensuring better education for children in the community. He praised Gadsden Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick as a “renaissance man” in his effort to improve learning opportunities.

Reddick said he recalled being involved in a “reach out” program in the Sixth Street community in 1988, focusing on drug awareness and reading, but he said it was nothing of the magnitude of IGNITE.

He said offering the program was like the movie “Field of Dreams” — if you build it, they will come.

“I can tell you, they’re going to come,” Reddick said. “The challenge of getting kids to read by third grade should not be as daunting as it is,” he said. “It won’t be if we continue reading programs like this.”

Moffatt said, “This vision has come to fruition through the collaboration of multiple community partners: Gadsden City Schools, Greater Gadsden Housing Authority, Choice Personnel, Councilman Thomas Worthy, Commissioner Jeffrey Washington, Success By 6 and United Way of Etowah County.”

Gadsden State Community College is partnering to provide GED training.

Moffatt said she contacted Gadsden City Schools Director of Special Education Sharon Maness. “She said, ‘We’re on board, tell me what you need.’”

Maness said the school system will have a team working with students to meet their needs. She said the program will have a great resource in the Myon online library — which the City of Gadsden purchased for the Gadsden City Schools and is making available for this program. In addition to access to books, she said, the program can read books to students.

She said the program will get started in a couple of weeks — giving students and teachers time to get a start on the school year, and to get work out about the program.

Greater Gadsden Housing Authority provided space for the program, and Executive Director Greg Price said he believes it is something that will benefit the children of the housing community. GGHA already works to encourage students, he said, with its ESTEEM program, recognizing those who make A-B honor roll in school.

Worthy said he was happy to see this program, that the children of District 3 need it. “Education is the only way to move forward,” he said. The establishment of this program, he said, shows the need for collaboration between various entities in the community.

As for Zachery, he said he still hopes to revive the project to locate a reading room in the Green Pastures area. “This is just the start,” he added.

Moffatt said, “One of the goals of IGNITE is to provide a place for children to get additional assistance with school assignments and to have a place in their neighborhood to access books; giving them the support and tools to facilitate their success. We know education is the cornerstone of individual and community success. We’re fighting to shift the odds in supportive education because our children are our future.

“IGNITE embodies the commitment of United Way of Etowah County by helping children and youth achieve their potential by providing after-school tutoring and mentoring programs, improving early learning opportunities and helping our children move from high school to college and the working world,” she said.

“We want to ensure every child gets a strong start in life and has the tools to learn, grow and thrive. United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in Etowah County,” Moffatt said. “By forging unlikely partnerships, by finding new solutions to old problems, by mobilizing the best resources, and by inspiring individuals to join the fights against Etowah County’s most daunting social crises.”