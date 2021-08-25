Business

Kansas State will limit beer sales during football games

The Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan.

Kansas State football fans will not be able to buy beer or wine at concession stands throughout Bill Snyder Stadium during the upcoming football season.

A year after expanding access to beer and alcohol, the university said this week that it is returning to a previous policy that limited alcohol sales to specific areas such as club seating and beer gardens, The Kansas City Star reported.

Athletic Director Gene Taylor said the change comes after 60% of fans who answered a survey said they preferred limited beer sales and a combined exit/re-entry over beer sales at every concession stand and no re-entry.

The university will add a third beer garden this season where fans will be able to drink and watch the game on TV.

The Wildcats first home game is Sept. 11 against Southern Illinois.

