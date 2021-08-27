Dell Technologies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $831 million.

The Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.24 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.05 per share.

The computer and technology services provider posted revenue of $26.12 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $26.13 billion.

Dell Technologies shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $101.55, an increase of 63% in the last 12 months.