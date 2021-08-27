FTC trial kicks off, with fate of Illumina’s acquisition of Grail hanging in the balance

Just a week after Illumina announced its acquisition of Bay Area cancer diagnostic firm Grail, the Federal Trade Commission is asking a judge to nix the deal on the grounds that it violates antitrust laws.

The administrative trial, which began Tuesday, is the latest development in a complex case filled with twists and turns. At the heart of it all is a simple question: Would Illumina's acquisition of Grail make early cancer detection tests widely available and affordable? Put another way, will this deal save or cost lives?

It could take months to get a verdict, and European regulators are also battling the company. If the deal withstands these challenges, it'll go down as one of the largest acquisitions in San Diego biotech history. And observers say the outcome could profoundly shape Illumina in the years to come.

"No matter what, Illumina is about to live in interesting times," said Shawn Baker, a consultant with more than 20 years of genomics experience, including a 12-year stint with Illumina's research and product marketing divisions.

Last September, Illumina announced plans to acquire Grail, celebrating the deal as a homecoming of sorts. Grail spun out of Illumina in 2016 to develop a test that could spot early signs of cancer from a blood sample, a move meant to avoid invasive biopsies and catch tumors when they're easier to treat.

The Menlo Park firm's Galleri test can detect 50 different cancers even before people have symptoms. But while Galleri is currently available as a lab-developed test, it costs $950. Illumina believes it's got the expertise and experience to get Grail's test approved by the Food and Drug Administration and covered by insurers, with the hope that the test could become as routine as those for diabetes and high cholesterol.

Illumina announced it would pay Grail stockholders $8 billion ($7.1 billion excluding Illumina's existing shares in Grail), but the bipartisan FTC voted 4-0 in March to oppose the acquisition. The agency claims that, because Grail and all its competitors use Illumina's sequencing equipment for the tests they're developing, Illumina could stifle the competition by raising prices and offering fewer services. And reduced competition, the FTC argues, would drive up prices and make life-saving cancer detection tests less accessible to customers.

Illumina makes the opposite claim, estimating that the Galleri test could save at least 10,000 lives in the U.S. and Europe over the next nine years and warning that undoing the deal will cost lives.

After initially requesting a preliminary injunction hearing to temporarily block the deal, the FTC successfully withdrew its request before a San Diego judge in May. The agency's lawyers argued that they no longer needed an injunction to stop the acquisition because the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, was also investigating the deal. And with European regulators involved, the FTC was confident Illumina couldn't acquire Grail any time soon.

Illumina apparently didn't agree. On Aug. 18, the company abruptly acquired Grail, arguing that because the FTC had abandoned its injunction request, there was nothing to stop the deal from closing in the U.S.

Investment firm Evercore ISI dubbed it a "maverick move" in a research note issued after the announcement. And analysts and investors pressed Illumina's leaders during a conference call last week, asking whether the acquisition had been prompted by any policy change from the FTC or European Commission.

The short answer? No. And the European Commission announced Aug. 20 that it's investigating whether Illumina violated EU merger regulations by completing the deal before the commission finished its review. That could result in Illumina paying a fine of up to 10 percent of one year's revenue.

The company nevertheless pulled the trigger on the deal because it looked increasingly likely that its legal battles in the U.S. and Europe would last beyond Dec. 20. That's when the acquisition would expire, at which point Illumina could have owed Grail up to $600 million in termination fees.

"What we wanted to do was make sure this deal got the review that it deserved, frankly, based on its merits," Illumina CEO Francis deSouza told investors on the Aug. 18 conference call.

Those merits are what administrative Judge D. Michael Chappell must now evaluate. The company's general counsel, Charles Dadswell, says the judge could issue a decision by the first quarter of 2022. That's also roughly when Illumina expects to get the European Commission's decision on the deal and a verdict from the EU's General Court on the company's claim that European regulators don't have jurisdiction to intervene in a deal between two U.S. companies.

"It's not really clear to me which way it should go," said Baker, adding that he can see both sides. "And I certainly don't know which way it will go."

Illumina's products account for more than 90 percent of all DNA sequencing, he adds, meaning that Grail's competitors will be reliant on the sequencing giant as they develop their products. That's the same point the FTC and European Commission make.

But on the other hand, Baker points out, Illumina has expanded into new markets without stifling competition. In 2013, the company acquired Verinata, a firm that provided a noninvasive test pregnant mothers could use to see if their developing fetus has any genetic abnormalities. There are now more than a dozen companies that produce these kinds of tests, he notes, many of which rely on Illumina's sequencing technology.

Illumina's leadership has said they will appeal any decision to reverse the acquisition, and that it could take until 2025 or beyond to exhaust all legal options. If the deal unravels, deSouza has signaled that Grail could go public. That's what the firm had planned to do anyway, filing an initial public offering last September before announcing the deal with Illumina.

That scenario wouldn't hurt Grail as much as it would Illumina, according to Baker. That's because Illumina is trying to branch out from offering sequencing equipment to applying DNA sequencing in a way that's useful to patients.

"They wouldn't go away, they're a very strong company," he said. "(But) If they're suddenly told they can't acquire Grail for antitrust reasons, it seems very likely that the same would apply to a number of other acquisitions they would potentially attempt. So that would cut off a whole avenue of growth for them."