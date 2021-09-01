Business

Grains lower, livestock lower.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 24.75 cents at $6.9650 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 21.25 cents at $5.2425 a bushel; Sep. oats declined 26.75 cents at $5.03 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans fell 23.25 cents at $12.9675 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .15 cent at $1.2260 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell ,47 cent at $1.6385 a pound; Oct. lean hogs lost 1 cent at $.8910 a pound.

