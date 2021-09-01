Business

IF Bancorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

WATSEKA, Ill.

IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $993,000.

The bank, based in Watseka, Illinois, said it had earnings of 32 cents per share.

The savings and loan holding company posted revenue of $7.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.6 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.3 million, or $1.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.4 million.

IF Bancorp shares have climbed 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.25, a rise of 35% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER