IF Bancorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $993,000.

The bank, based in Watseka, Illinois, said it had earnings of 32 cents per share.

The savings and loan holding company posted revenue of $7.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.6 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.3 million, or $1.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.4 million.

IF Bancorp shares have climbed 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.25, a rise of 35% in the last 12 months.