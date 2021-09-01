Conn’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Conn's Inc. (CONN) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $37 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.22.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $418.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $399.8 million.

Conn's shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 92% in the last 12 months.