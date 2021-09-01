Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. rose 8.50 cents at $7.05 a bushel; Sep. corn was off .25 cent at $5.24 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 5.25 cents at $5.0825 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans fell 10.25 cents at $12.8650 a bushel.

Beef and pork were mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose 4.40 cents at $1.27 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off 1.08 cents at $1.6277 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up 1.15 cents at $.9025 a pound.