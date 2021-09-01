EGain: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EGain Corp. (EGAN) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 8 cents per share.

The maker of customer engagement software posted revenue of $20.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $78.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, eGain expects its per-share earnings to range from 2 cents to 5 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $20.9 million to $21.3 million for the fiscal first quarter.

EGain expects full-year results to range from a loss of 3 cents per share to a loss of 11 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $88.2 million to $89.8 million.

EGain shares have increased 7.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.69, a decrease of nearly 10% in the last 12 months.