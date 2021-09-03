Business

Methode: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $29.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 76 cents.

The maker of electrical components for the auto and computer industries posted revenue of $287.8 million in the period.

Methode expects full-year earnings to be $3.35 to $3.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion.

Methode shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 60% in the last 12 months.

