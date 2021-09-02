‘Hidden beauty’ near downtown Columbus will become brewery, more in new project

A Columbus, Georgia developer is turning building near downtown into brewery, restaurant, dog park & more. Midcity Yards will have first opening in 2021. Midcity Yards/The Cotton Companies

A historic building at the edge of downtown Columbus will be transformed into a brewery and other businesses, a local real estate development group announced Thursday.

Midcity Yards, a project by Columbus-based The Cotton Companies, will open its first phase in September, with further developments through spring 2022, according to a news release.

It’s at 1429 Sixth Ave., the site of the former Uneeda Glass building.

“What I saw when I saw this building, this gorgeous industrial 1950s brick building, was opportunity,” Cotton Companies President Chris Woodruff told the Ledger-Enquirer. “And the opportunity to take something that had a hidden beauty to it”

The development is located near The Lofts at Swift Mill, an apartment complex, and down the street from OmegaFi, Chattabrewchee and other businesses.

“This area of town, it’s a hidden gem,” Woodruff said. “And we wanted to capitalize on that, and help push this area of town to what we knew it could become, which was a link between Midtown and Uptown.”

Woodruff said the development’s name stemmed from the part of town it lies in — not necessarily Midtown, yet not downtown either.

“It is, kind of, mid-city,” he said.

Fetch Park, which has been featured on the Travel Channel, CNN and other TV networks, hosts its grand opening at 1432 Fifth Ave. on Saturday, according to a post by the development.

The park will feature a full-service Airstream bar with coffee, beer, wine and spirits, and the green space will be covered in turf and feature cooling stations, shaded seating and more. TVs and Wi-Fi also will be located throughout the space.

Any person can enter the park for free, but a membership system is in place for dogs. Entrance to the park for dogs ranges from a daily $10 option to monthly and annual memberships.

More projects within Midcity Yards will open this spring. One of the future developments includes a new brewery.

Current State Brewery, founded in part by former Cannon Brewpub employee Hank Standridge, will debut in spring 2022. Standridge trained in Germany to become a certified brew master and traveled globally to “perfect great beer,” according to the release.

The development’s first restaurant will also open around that time: Moe’s Original BBQ, a Southern soul food joint.

The eatery, which has more than 50 locations nationwide, offers a variety of smoked meats, sides and catering options. This will be its first Columbus location.

Additional developments at Midcity Yards will be announced in the future, according to the release. More information about the development can be found on Instagram and its website.

“Midcity Yards, it’s an active destination in Columbus,” Woodruff said. “It’s where friends, family and neighbors all come to have fun and wind down, but doing it in the most casual sense. Midcity, and this whole area, is about bringing vibrancy back to parts of Columbus that maybe weren’t as vibrant.”