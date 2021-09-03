Business
Cantaloupe: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.
The electronic payment and wireless networking company posted revenue of $49 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.8 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $8.7 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $166.9 million.
Cantaloupe expects full-year revenue in the range of $200 million to $210 million.
Cantaloupe shares have declined nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.21, an increase of 15% in the last 12 months.
