Florida drivers can now purchase Walt Disney World plates

Florida highway officials on Friday announced that Florida drivers are now able to purchase new Walt Disney World license plates at their local tax collector's offices.

The blue-shaded license plate features a silver drawing of Cinderella's Castle sketched with a “50" in the center to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Orlando-area theme park resort this fall.

New specialty license plates were authorized during the 2020 legislative session. Drivers interested in getting the new specialty plates were able to purchase presale vouchers, and so far 10,000 vouchers have been bought for the Disney World plates, by far the most of any of the new plates, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Revenue collected from the sale of the Disney World license plates will be donated to the the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central and Northern Florida, a nonprofit for critically ill children. Florida drivers can purchase over 100 specialty license plates, supporting the causes they represent.