Duke Energy puts two buildings in Charlotte up for sale

Duke Energy Corp. says two of its properties in downtown Charlotte are up for sale as part of the utility’s consolidation plan to move into a single building.

Duke Energy spokesman Neil Nissan says buildings on Church and College streets have been listed, The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday. The sale is part of the power company’s long-term workplace strategy to cut its real estate footprint by 60%, from 2.5 million square feet (232,257 square meters) to 1 million square feet (92,903 square meters) in the next two years.

The two sites have a combined appraised value of about $138 million, county records show. No sales prices are listed for the buildings. Offers on the properties are due by the end of the year, Nissan said, with sales expected early next year.

Duke Energy will move its headquarters from their current location on Tryon Street into a 40-floor office building under construction on the same street by 2023. About 4,400 employees are expected to work from the new headquarters at Duke Energy Plaza, formerly called Metro Tower.