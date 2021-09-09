Business

Restoration Hardware: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CORTE MADERA, Calif.

Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (RH) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $226.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Corte Madera, California-based company said it had profit of $7.09. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $8.48 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.58 per share.

The furniture and housewares company posted revenue of $988.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $972.3 million.

Restoration Hardware shares have climbed 50% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $672.65, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

More than 1,000 pounds of grapes taken from Missouri church

September 09, 2021 1:11 AM

Business

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

September 09, 2021 1:11 AM

Business

FEMA denies disaster declaration for Nicholas County

September 09, 2021 1:11 AM

News

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

September 09, 2021 1:11 AM