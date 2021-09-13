Business

Grains mixed, livestock lower.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. declined 3.50 cents at $6.7150 a bushel; Sep. corn was unchanged at $4.96 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 6.25 cents at $4.9425 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 25.50 cents at $12.8475 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 1.05 cents at $1.2302 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell 1.57 cents at $1.5320 a pound; Oct. lean hogs lost 2.93 cents at $.8147 a pound.

