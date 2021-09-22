Columbus entrepreneur awarded $100k through Google’s Black startup founders fund

Columbus, Georgia’s Asha Owens of BestFit Inc. will receive $100,000 in funding through the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund. Her company helps non-traditional, marginalized college students find resources for housing, food and other basic needs.

Asha Owens of BestFit Inc. was one of 50 recipients in the fund’s second cohort. BestFit began in 2017 as a research project when Owens and co-founder Rebecca Kwee attended Teachers College, Columbia University.



The startup’s mission is to close the gap in college graduation rates by providing a support system to each student. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is one of the business’ funders and supporters.

“First-generation, underrepresented minority, and low-income students have lower graduation rates not because they lack the ability, but because they face systemic barriers in accessing the support of a college-going network,” BestFit’s website reads.

Of the 2021 cohort, 14 were from Georgia. Owens, a 2012 Columbus High graduate, was the only recipient from outside the Atlanta area.

“We are excited Columbus-based BestFit, Inc., has gotten the well-deserved attention of Google,” Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said in a news release. “As a member of the newest Google For Startups Black Founders Fund cohort, Asha and the team at BestFit will be able to expand their support and impact on non-traditional students. As the world continues to evolve, we need out-of-the-box thinkers like Asha at the forefront of policy and protocol development.”

Since 2020, Google has invested $10 million in the Black Founders Fund. In addition to funding, the selected businesses also receive technical support and donated ads.







The initiative is meant to support Black founders who are building companies but are often locked out of access to the funding that is critical to their success.

“It’s such a great opportunity,” Owens said in a 30-second video after learning she was selected for the program.

