Synovus plans to sell 250,000-square feet of downtown office space to Columbus

Synovus will sell six of its downtown office facilities to the city of Columbus, if approved by Council.

The proposal will be considered by Columbus Council during its Sept. 28 meeting, according to a Friday release from Synovus spokesperson Lee Underwood.

Underwood and Mayor Skip Henderson both declined to state the price of the purchase when asked by the Ledger-Enquirer. Underwood said it would be discussed during the upcoming Council presentation.

Henderson said the new facilities would house most general government jobs.

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, the city would purchase the Uptown Center, main office, Jordan and Bradley buildings, and parking deck. All of the facilities are in the block bordered by 12th Street, First Avenue and Broadway in downtown.

If the transaction is approved, by the first half of 2024 Synovus will consolidate its nine Uptown locations into two possible locations and one downtown branch that will include a drive-through. A new Synovus office facility in downtown is expected to be completed in May 2024, according to a purchase sale agreement fact sheet.

“Columbus is a special place, and this partnership demonstrates Synovus’ long-standing commitment to meeting the needs of the city and the Uptown community where we were founded more than 130 years ago,” Kevin Blair, Synovus president and CEO, said in the release. “This agreement with the city to purchase our Uptown Center complex is mutually beneficial for both organizations and will result in greater workspace efficiency and synergy among our Columbus-based team members and improved workspace for the city’s administrative staff.”

Synovus employees in most of the Uptown buildings included in the sale will temporarily relocate to the Synovus Centre and the Riverfront Building in the second half of 2022, according to the release.

Around half of Synovus’ approximately 970 local full-time employees ultimately will work in two Uptown facilities. Remaining team members are in remote or hybrid-location roles.

Synovus currently employs approximately 5,200 team members across five states.

“We approached Synovus several months ago about the possibility of this transaction, which will help us achieve a cost-effective solution for the city’s administrative office requirements in Uptown Columbus,” Henderson said in the announcement. “This is a win-win transaction for Columbus and Synovus, and another demonstration of the long history of collaboration between this city’s businesses and local government to address the needs of our community.”