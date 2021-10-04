Business

Fly on food, ingredients without dates: Columbus restaurant inspection scores from September

The Georgia Department of Health issues an ”A” food safety excellence for a score of 90 to 100 upon inspection.


The Ledger-Enquirer has compiled a list of the best and worst health scores for Muscogee County restaurants during September 2021 from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Most restaurants received an “A” grade with many receiving perfect scores.

No Muscogee County restaurants received a failing grade in the latest round of health scores.

Restaurants that scored a 100 include:

Other dining scores dinged

Lepoma’s Pizzeria, 6516 Kitten Lake Dr., received a grade of 78 on Sept. 8. The inspector, Sharonica Williams, noted food items without date markings, damaged cans stored in the dry closet and more.

Williams observed “damaged/dented cans stored on food storage shelf located in dry storage closet,” according to the report. The tomato sauce can, described in the report as “swollen” and “damaged,” was discarded by an employee.

Several food items, such as chopped lettuce, meatballs, pizza sauce and ground Italian sausage, lacked a date marking. The items listed must have a date marking if held for more than 24 hours, the report says, and must be held below 41 degrees Fahrenheit for a maximum of seven days. An employee labeled the food items during the inspection.

The inspector also observed food ingredients “removed from original containers and not labeled with (their) common name,” such as sugar and flour. Williams noted that it must be corrected within three days.

Wendy’s at 1707 Wynnton Rd. received a score of 81 on Sept. 28. The inspector, April Kennedy, observed uncovered containers of cooked bacon held on a countertop in the main kitchen area, with a fly walking on the food. An employee discarded the products and provided lids to store the replacement products.

Kennedy also observed food splatter on the interior of the microwave and “dark spots with the appearance of mold” on the interior of the ice machine.

The microwave was cleaned by an employee and a person in charge (“PIC,” as it appears in the report) directed an employee to dump ice from the machine and sanitize “thoroughly,” according to the report.

Profile Image of Joshua Mixon
Joshua Mixon
Ledger-Enquirer reporter Joshua Mixon covers business and local development. He’s a graduate of the University of Georgia and owner of the coolest dog, Finn. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshDMixon.
