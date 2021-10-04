Fly on food, ingredients without dates: Columbus restaurant inspection scores from September

The Georgia Department of Health issues an ”A” food safety excellence for a score of 90 to 100 upon inspection.

The Ledger-Enquirer has compiled a list of the best and worst health scores for Muscogee County restaurants during September 2021 from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Most restaurants received an “A” grade with many receiving perfect scores.

No Muscogee County restaurants received a failing grade in the latest round of health scores.

Restaurants that scored a 100 include:

Trevioli at The Rapids, 1329 Front Ave.

Southern Style Catering, 4125 Hamilton Rd.

Stars & Strikes, 7607 Veterans Pkwy.

Warehouse 9, 920 9th St.

Longhorn Steakhouse, 3201 Macon Rd.

Longhorn Steakhouse, 5435 Whittlesey Blvd.

Country Wings, 6959 Macon Rd.

My Boulange, 111 12th St.

Mr. Pizza Brick Oven and Tap, 3443 Macon Rd.

Burger King, 7310 Veterans Pkwy.

Waffle House, 6751 Veterans Pkwy.

McDonald’s, 1338 Veterans Pkwy.

Chick-fil-A, 5520 Whittlesey Blvd.

JL Japanese Express, 5555 Whittlesey Blvd.

Fundaze, 3709 Gentian Blvd.

Bruster’s, 1654 Whittlesey Rd.

Sharks Fish and Chicken, 1841 Wynnton Rd.

Tuesdays Street Tacos & Burritos, 3001 Williams Rd.

Burger King, 3510 Macon Rd.

Popeyes, 4236 Buena Vista Rd.

Guthrie’s, 3527 Macon Rd.

Starbucks, 6783 Veterans Pkwy.

Burger King, 3715 Victory Dr.

The Loft, 1032 Broadway

Barberitos, 1012 Broadway

The Rankin, 21 10th St.

Wing Stop, 2528 Weems Rd.

Wing Stop, 3201 Macon Rd.

Mizu Ramen Bar, 6073 Veterans Pkwy.

World Famous Hotdogs, 2616 Hamilton Rd.

The Stock Market, 1232 Broadway

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Other dining scores dinged

Lepoma’s Pizzeria, 6516 Kitten Lake Dr., received a grade of 78 on Sept. 8. The inspector, Sharonica Williams, noted food items without date markings, damaged cans stored in the dry closet and more.

Williams observed “damaged/dented cans stored on food storage shelf located in dry storage closet,” according to the report. The tomato sauce can, described in the report as “swollen” and “damaged,” was discarded by an employee.

Several food items, such as chopped lettuce, meatballs, pizza sauce and ground Italian sausage, lacked a date marking. The items listed must have a date marking if held for more than 24 hours, the report says, and must be held below 41 degrees Fahrenheit for a maximum of seven days. An employee labeled the food items during the inspection.

The inspector also observed food ingredients “removed from original containers and not labeled with (their) common name,” such as sugar and flour. Williams noted that it must be corrected within three days.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Wendy’s at 1707 Wynnton Rd. received a score of 81 on Sept. 28. The inspector, April Kennedy, observed uncovered containers of cooked bacon held on a countertop in the main kitchen area, with a fly walking on the food. An employee discarded the products and provided lids to store the replacement products.

Kennedy also observed food splatter on the interior of the microwave and “dark spots with the appearance of mold” on the interior of the ice machine.

The microwave was cleaned by an employee and a person in charge (“PIC,” as it appears in the report) directed an employee to dump ice from the machine and sanitize “thoroughly,” according to the report.