Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Frankort State Journal. September 30, 2021.

Editorial: K-State problems deserving of additional coverage

Lately The State Journal has dedicated a lot of time and space in this newspaper to coverage of the issues currently plaguing Kentucky State University. This change may have some regular readers wondering why we have chosen to devote so much of our energy and resources to coverage of the school now. There are a few reasons for our additional reporting.

First of all, KSU, which was founded in 1886 and marks its 135th year on the hill this year, is the oldest HBCU (Historically Black College and University) in the state. It is also Frankfort’s university and, as such, this community has a vested interest in its success. In our view, the school is a reflection of the capital city and vice versa.

We acknowledge that history has not often been kind to KSU. According to a new history of HBCUs, the state appropriated $5,000 in the early-mid 20th century to send Black graduate students out of state, cutting KSU’s funding to make up the difference. Such is the case all over the nation, as the state of Maryland recently awarded its four HBCUs $577 million to make up for its historic underfunding.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

However, in order for the university to succeed going forward, citizens must first have a thorough understanding of the problems it faces, and that requires delving deeper into the school than we have in the past.

Secondly, The State Journal needs to make up for lost time in our coverage of the university. Had we dug deeper years ago when clues about these problems first surfaced, perhaps we could have significantly mitigated this issue altogether.

As former Supreme Court Justice Louis D. Brandeis, who served on the court in the early 20th century, is known for saying, “sunlight is the best disinfectant.”

Thirdly, it is our duty as the Fourth Estate to uncover the truth and be transparent in our reporting. We owe it to this community to be as invested in K-State as we are in city and county government and our local school districts. We believe our readers should have a vested interest as well.

Better communication between the community and Kentucky State could go a long way in strengthening relations, especially if Frankfort and Franklin County residents want a university they can be proud of.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

It’s a tightrope walk because the community needs to be supportive of the university while at the same time holding accountable those who have created the problems the school is currently facing.

___

Ashland Daily Independent. October 2, 2021.

Editorial: Moves toward healthier Earth

Kentucky is looking like a state that cares about the environment after several recent developments.

• A deteriorating Kentucky bridge that was home to thousands of endangered gray bats has been repaired in way that makes the span safer for motorists and wildlife. While the location of the bridge hasn’t been released to protect the bats from interference, it was a project of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, using a habitat-focused design on the rural, two-lane span.

Officials estimated more than 1,000 bats had returned to the bridge, which is the first of its kind in the state.

That might seem like a small thing, but sometimes small things add up.

• Spirits producer Diageo has opened its first carbon neutral distillery in Lebanon.

By partnering with Inter-County Energy and East Kentucky Power Cooperative, Diageo said it will source a mix of wind and solar energy to power the electrode boilers, onsite electric vehicles, internal and external lighting and equipment. No fossil fuels will be used.

• Going green is even more appealing when it creates job. And it can.

Ford announced this week it will build two battery plants in Hardin County, putting the state in a global leadership role in the electric vehicle market. The project is expected to create 5,000 jobs.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the plant is the state’s single largest-ever economic development project and that prospective suppliers have already been in contact; that could create more jobs in Kentucky’s automotive sector.

We all must take responsibility in cutting emissions and making Earth a healthier place, but business and government are in a position to participate in larger projects that have a wider impact. Thank you to all those involved in making these projects in our state materialize. Keep up the good work.

___

Bowling Green Daily News. October 1, 2021.

Editorial: Book vending machines create positive pathways to reading

In an era of TikTok, YouTube and Netflix, parents and teachers might find it harder than ever to inspire kids to pick up a book. But new devices at local elementary schools just might have what it takes to cut through the digital distractions and draw children into the magical world of reading.

Book vending machines have recently been installed at Warren and Parker-Bennett-Curry elementary schools in Bowling Green. The machines, which do not accept money, have dual objectives: To promote both reading and good behavior by using books to reward positive actions and reading progress.

The machines generate excitement among students, which goes a long way toward enticing them to read. They also are a way to put books into the hands of those students who might otherwise have little to no access to them.

The machines are expensive, but the family resource centers at both schools were able to find funding to cover the cost. This certainly strikes us as a worthwhile use of money, and we applaud all who were involved at both schools for the efforts in bringing these devices to their students.

Promoting literacy and improving students’ reading skills is a core facet of elementary education, but some kids need a little extra prodding – or simply have better access to books – in order to dive into the printed page.

These vending machines are a fun and exciting pathway to reading, and we’re confident they will pay educational and developmental dividends for many children for years to come.

END