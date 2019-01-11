Two Columbus organizations each receive $12,500 grants from Piedmont Healthcare

Piedmont Healthcare has announced that two Columbus non-profit organizations have received grant money to help them serve residents of the local area.
The recipients are MercyMed of Columbus, which operates clinics at 3209 Second Ave. and 3679 Steam Mill Road, and the Sexual Assault Support Center, which is located at 909 Talbotton Road.
Each of the organizations received $12,500, Piedmont Columbus Regional spokeswoman Jessica Word Roberts said Thursday. Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare owns and operates Piedmont Columbus Regional, one of the city’s major hospital systems.
The funds that MercyMed is receiving from Piedmont will be used to treat diabetic patients in the clinic’s primary care program, the healthcare system said, while the Sexual Assault Support Center will use the money to purchase supplies for an additional onsite examination room.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Thomas Worthy, Piedmont Healthcare’s vice president of government and external affairs, said in a statement that the company’s goal is to make a “positive difference” in the lives of patients the system treats at its 11 hospitals and several hundred other facilities.
“The communities that our hospitals are a part of become even stronger when nonprofit organizations, like the great ones with which we are partnering, become healthier and livelier through these grants,” he said.
MercyMed was founded by Dr. Grant Scarborough in January 2012 to not only treat people for their physical illnesses and problems, but also to offer mental health counseling to those who need it. Launched in a former Columbus Bank and Trust branch office, MercyMed has grown through the years. That includes a major expansion of its Second Avenue clinic from 3,100 square feet to 9,000 square feet. The facility treats patients on a sliding payment scale, meaning some people have insurance of some sort — including Medicare and Medicaid — while others pay what they can afford.
Piedmont Healthcare said other recent grant recipients in Georgia include Mercy Housing Southeast, an affordable housing organization; Odyssey Family Counseling Center, which offers mental health, substance abuse treatment and education services; and Meals on Wheels Coweta, which not only delivers meals, but offers handyman services, pet-care assistance and visitor services.
Comments