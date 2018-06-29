Law will ban Arizona teens from texting while driving

Starting next month, new Arizona drivers under 18 will be banned from texting while driving with a learner's permit and during the six months of getting their license.
The Arizona Republic reports state lawmakers and Gov. Doug Ducey passed the law last April.
Young drivers will still be allowed to use their cellphone while driving during a specific emergency situation.
They can also listen to audible turn-by-turn navigation.
The law is similar as other restrictions on teen drivers such as limitations on nighttime driving and driving with additional passengers.
Teen drivers must first be pulled over for another violation before an officer can cite them for texting while driving.
Arizona, Montana and Missouri are the only states in the country that do not ban texting while driving for all drivers.
