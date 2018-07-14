J.D. Martinez and his BP iPad no longer a laughing matter

FILE - In this May 20, 2018, file photo, Boston Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game in Boston. Martinez’s preparation amazes even the hardest-working major leaguers, and it’s worked. He was named an All-Star for the third time this season by leading the majors with 28 homers and 79 RBIs in his first year with Boston. He signed a $110 million, five-year deal with the Red Sox in the offseason, a long way from his early career struggles with Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File) Michael Dwyer AP