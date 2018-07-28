Michigan developers use century-old document in land dispute

ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, JULY 28 - In this May 18, 2017 photo, the McClendon home is seen in the distance from a road that will lead to several housing sites on the Padnos property in Saugatuck Township, Mich. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has given a marina and home development project in the Lake Michigan sand dunes a key permit it needs to move forward. The department approved a permit for the North Shores of Saugatuck project Friday. The project would build a 1,600-foot-long marina and nearly 40 home sites near the Saugatuck Dunes State Park. The Holland Sentinel via AP Sydney Smith