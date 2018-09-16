Technology’s role increasing in wildfire scenes

Wildland firefighters on the fire line are still the heart and soul of the battle on the raging blazes, but a technology boom is playing an increasing role in the days or sometimes weeks long effort to snuff out the flames across the West.
Sean Triplett, the group leader for Geospatial & Resource Information Management at the National Interagency Fire Center in Idaho, tells the Elko Daily Free Press that today's firefighters count on accurate data from satellites and heat-sensing instruments to chart the size, location and direction of a fire's expansion.
Triplett sees a need to improve individual communication between firefighters in the future. Firefighters currently rely on radio technology that only allows verbal communication.
The U.S. Forest Service is exploring using iPads to share photos, data, weather and maps with other firefighters on a fire.
