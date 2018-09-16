Technology’s role increasing in wildfire scenes

In this Sept. 1, 2018, photo, Sean Triplett, the group leader for Geospatial & Resource Information Management at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, poses for a photo in Owyhee, Idaho. Wildland firefighters on the fire line are still the heart and soul of the battle on the raging blazes, but a technology boom is playing an increasing role in the days- or somtimes weeks-long effort to snuff out the flames across the West. The Daily Free Press via AP Larry Hyslop