After 20 years police in 2 states link dead mother and son

Myoung Hwa Cho is shown on a poster provided by the Spartanburg County, South Carolina, Sheriff's Office. More than 20 years after the bodies of Myoung Hwa Cho, and a 10-year-old boy were found 215 miles apart in separate states beside Interstate 85, investigators now say they were a mother and son and the boy's father has confessed to killing them. (Spartanburg County, South Carolina, Sheriff's Office via AP) AP