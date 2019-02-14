Vermont infrastructure gets “C” grade

An engineering group has given Vermont a "C'' grade on the condition of its infrastructure.
The report card released Wednesday by the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the state's energy system the highest marks at B-, and the worst grade was given to stormwater and wastewater facilities at D+.
The report offered several solutions including increasing funding, supporting new technologies and retrofitting older systems.
Jessica Louisos, a civil engineer with the Vermont chapter of the group, says the state is doing "exemplary work with limited resources." Still, she says they need to prioritize investment in infrastructure.
Vermont's "C'' grade was unchanged from the ASCE's last report card issued in 2012.
