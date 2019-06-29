Florida man on scooter dies, days after collision with truck

Authorities say a Florida man riding an electric scooter has died, days after colliding with a truck in Tampa.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that 33-year-old John Michael Edgerton died at Tampa General Hospital on Wednesday, days after the June 20 crash. The death was confirmed Friday by a medical examiner and the newspaper says the cause and manner of Edgerton's death is still under investigation.

Police say Edgerton was not wearing a helmet.

An obituary says that at the time of his death, Edgerton was engaged to be married and was working as an accountant in Tampa.