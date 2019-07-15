Technology
RPI offers Chinese instruction with a high-tech twist
Students at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute are learning Chinese by interacting with avatars in an immersive environment.
RPI is offering a novel six-week course in Mandarin Chinese this summer that uses an artificial intelligence system developed in collaboration with IBM.
Students practice Mandarin surrounded by a 360-degree display system showing computer-generated scenes from China, like a restaurant or a street market. Computer-generated characters are able to engage in dialogue with students and offer feedback on how they're doing.
Lessons are presented as games or tasks, like ordering a meal.
The six-week "AI-Assisted Immersive Chinese" course started last week.
