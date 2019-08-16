Chicago police launch 2 centers to process video evidence

Chicago police say they're launching two new technology centers to help process video evidence faster.

The goal is to increase clearance rates for homicides and non-fatal shootings.

Chicago officials announced the centers Thursday. They'll be in the central and northern parts of the city and follow a pilot center on the city's South Side.

Detectives will use the centers to process videos faster from private surveillance and cellphone footage.

The South Side center opened in February inside a police station and has since processed over 700 case requests. Police say the center has already played a role in charges for several homicide cases.