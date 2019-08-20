Maryland to invest nearly $10M in rural broadband expansion

The state of Maryland is making available nearly $10 million for efforts to bring reliable and affordable internet service to residents of rural communities.

Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement Monday that the $9.9 million will be the first installment of a five-year, $100 million initiative expected to benefit 225,000 Maryland residents. He says his administration is working to provide high-speed internet to every county in the state.

Hogan's administration established the Office of Rural Broadband in 2017 to expand broadband capabilities in underserved areas.

The office has awarded grants for a variety of projects, including feasibility studies in six counties and 11 pilot projects in five counties. It has also provided a loan and helped refinance $17 million of the city of Westminster's debt for a fiber network.