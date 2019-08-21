MIT lab director to resign over Jeffrey Epstein donation

A member of Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Media Lab says he plans to resign over revelations the lab took money from Jeffrey Epstein.

Ethan Zuckerman, director of the lab's Center for Civic Media, says he told university officials last week about his plans.

He says director Joi Ito failed to disclose the deceased financier's funding of the lab in addition to the money he accepted for personal investments in tech.

Epstein, who was found dead in his cell at a Manhattan jailhouse earlier this month, gave MIT at least $200,0000.

The controversy of his donations to the lab date back to 2015.

The Boston Globe reports Ito publicly apologized last week for the lab's ties to Epstein.

He adds that he would raise the equivalent and donate it nonprofits that work with survivors of trafficking.